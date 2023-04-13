Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

