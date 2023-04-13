National Bank of Canada FI Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

