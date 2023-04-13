National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

