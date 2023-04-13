NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.21. 35,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
