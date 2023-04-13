Neblio Price Reaches $0.40 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $9.90 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 57.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,877,960 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

