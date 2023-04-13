NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $75.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.89.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

