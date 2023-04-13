NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETLGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.56. 10,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

