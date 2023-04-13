Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.02 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

