Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 5.6%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 88,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 126,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

