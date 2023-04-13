New World Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,584 shares of company stock worth $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.