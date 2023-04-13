New World Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $278,998.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,468,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $278,998.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,468,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,952,337 shares of company stock worth $5,210,686. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

