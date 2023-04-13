New World Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
