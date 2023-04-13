New World Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

