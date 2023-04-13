New World Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

