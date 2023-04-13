New World Advisors LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $90,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,712,231. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $113.50 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

