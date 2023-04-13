NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Shares Down 2.6%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.65. 49,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 36,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 545.52 and a quick ratio of 545.52.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.