NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Shares Down 2.6%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.65. 49,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 36,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 545.52 and a quick ratio of 545.52.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

