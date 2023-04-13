NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NEE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $78.46. 394,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,009. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

