NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. NFT has a market cap of $885,640.38 and $19,126.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.92 or 0.99974833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02402492 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.