Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 9.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 191,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 136,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

