Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 3,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

