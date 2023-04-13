NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.64

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 3441658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

