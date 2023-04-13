Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.15. 1,940,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $375.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $166.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

