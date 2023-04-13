Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.57.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR opened at C$97.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$91.08 and a 1 year high of C$147.93.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Read More
