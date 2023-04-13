NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 1,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

