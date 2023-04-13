NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $266.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.02 billion, a PE ratio of 152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

