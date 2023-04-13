Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Reaches $28.61 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $368.62 million and $28.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.45 or 0.06581125 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00039161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06139497 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $25,798,984.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

