Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Raised by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 7.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.