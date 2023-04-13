Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.27. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 413,965 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $417.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

