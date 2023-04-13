Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.14

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.14 and traded as high as $52.32. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 136,858 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel
In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
