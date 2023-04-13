OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,786 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc owned about 130.90% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,631,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

