Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $829.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

