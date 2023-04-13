O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $883.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,210. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $883.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $834.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

