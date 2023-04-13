Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 114808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.
The company has a market cap of C$251.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
