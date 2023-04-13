Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 114808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.

The company has a market cap of C$251.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02944 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

