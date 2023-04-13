Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.69. 901,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,731. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

