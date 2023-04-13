Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Up 0.1%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLGet Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 4,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,066 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

