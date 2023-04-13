Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $333,131.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00307472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00540736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00427450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,662,236 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

