Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million.

PGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

PGY stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

