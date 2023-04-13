Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $163,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE PH traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.23. 463,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,447. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

