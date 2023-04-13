Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Trading Down 3.3%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $312.01 and last traded at $313.69. Approximately 130,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 959,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

