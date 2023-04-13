Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.