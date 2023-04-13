PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

