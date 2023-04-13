PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 4,133,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,791,107. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.