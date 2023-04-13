PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,411 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 2,197,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cognyte Software

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.