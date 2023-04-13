PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,186 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of META opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.