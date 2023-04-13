PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Reduced by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,937 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 24.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $280,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 2,618,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

