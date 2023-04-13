Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Shares Up 14.3%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 2,363,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 196,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.88.

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

