PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 189,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

