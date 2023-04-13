Peoples Bank OH Acquires Shares of 782 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 90,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.00. 604,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

