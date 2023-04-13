Peoples Bank OH Has $336,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $289.84. The stock had a trading volume of 277,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

