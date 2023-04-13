Peoples Bank OH Invests $312,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

WEC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 172,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

