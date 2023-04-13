Peoples Bank OH Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.41. 3,586,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

